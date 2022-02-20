By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Barely six days to the proposed national convention of the All Progressives Congress APC, the Forum of Aspirants for the convention has written the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, saying the February 26 date is no longer feasible and should be postponed.

The Buni-led CECPC had fixed the national convention of APC for Saturday, 26th February, 2022, amidst series of controversies and court cases arising from the conduct of state Congresses.

The ‘Forum of Aspirants for 2022 National Convention’, in the letter urged Gov. Buni to “critically examine the various agitations in different states of the country”, adding that, “the feelers are not pleasant, and with the benefit of hindsight, it would indeed spell doom if the party goes ahead with the national convention under such circumstances”.

The letter, which was signed by Barr. Maxwell Yakubu Gowon, an aspirant for national youth leader and Chairman of all aspirants forum, and Hon. Mohammed Bala Mohammed, aspirant for national secretary who also doubles as Secretary for the Forum; also faulted the Senator Abdullahi Adamu reconciliation committee report, which they described as worsening the situation in the party, rather than proffering solutions.

Part of the letter reads; “The issues you have strived to resolve are still looking at us in the face, and it is common knowledge that all is not entirely well in the party.

“We know that issues such as this are commonplace. However, it is our opinion that it would spell doom for the party should the party go ahead with the national convention now. We are concerned about the party’s future, and it would be detrimental if we do not bring to your notice the dangers of going ahead with the national convention.

“In case you might not be aware, the Abdullahi Adamu led Reconciliation Committee did not help matters in the task assigned to it. Instead, it further complicated the issues at stake by refusing to look at issues holistically but instead relied on rumours and hearsays in coming to a conclusion in its report.

“The implication of the above statement is that those who were meant to be reconciled ended up infuriated by the actions of the reconciliatory committee. The signs in this regard are evident for every well-meaning member of the APC to see. But they have elected in their wisdom to downplay these contentious issues in the report submitted”.

