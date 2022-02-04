.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of February 26 National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Coalition of Youths from Niger State under the aegis of 313 volunteers group have thrown their weight behind the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East for the position of National Chairman.

The Youths who called on all the Stakeholders, Leaders, members and supporters of the party to support the aspiration of Senator Musa for the position, maintained that Senator Musa is the right candidate for this month’s elections of the APC, having been free from any charges on financial mismanagement and the zeal to promote the party.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Minna, the Coordinator of the 313 volunteers group, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, explained that there was the need for the briefing having observed the calibre and good intentions of Senator Sani Musa, adding that as Youths from the State, they have realized that home-based support was at this time required to re-echo his voice across the entire country.

According to them, it has become very imperative for the party leaders, Stakeholders to support Senator Musa against the backdrop that he is the best person that Governor Mai Mala Buni- led Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee should handover the party to as well as for the APC to maintain her dominance in electoral victory in 2023.

In a statement made available to Journalists, the Secretary of the Volunteer group, Comrade Abdullahi Suleiman explained that judging from what the group described as the unprecedented performance of Senator Musa in the Zone, he did not only deserve commendation from his zone, or even the entire state, but there was the need to intimate Nigeria and Nigerians of his track records as a nation builder.

Suleiman who noted that Senator Musa has justified his current position as a Senator for always responding to the yearnings and aspirations of his Constituents said that if given the opportunity as the National Chairman of the APC, he would also have a better direction, unity of purpose and democratic engagements.

The group said, ” Senator Sani Musa is a grassroot and detribalised politician who has Nigeria at heart. His xperience of working at both public and private institutions, coupled with his political participation will set the party on the right trajectory.

“The Distinguished Senator had laboured for the success, growth and development of the party and he is still serving the APC and will do everything to deliver the party to an enviable position.

“As a group, we call on Nigerians especially party members to wake up to their consciousness and keep sentiments aside so as to focus on building the party and the nation through electing a goal driven and pragmatic leader.”

According to the statement, on his part, while answering questions from Journalists, the ex-officio of the volunteer group, Yusuf Tanko Kimiya, described Senator Musa as a personality who had over time, vested many efforts in curtailing the spate of insecurity in his Constituency, adding, “bills were sponsored and motions raised, with more efforts financially in the fight against insecurity by the Senator hence he deserves the Solidarity support.”

The group added, “Senator Musa has performed creditably as a senator using his position to touch the lives of the ordinary people within and outside his constituency.

“He (Musa) has been able to build bridges of friendship across the length and breadth of this country, he is one person that is accessible and communicates with everyone easily. Musa is the only person that can further unite all the groups in the party and lead APC to victory in the 2023 general elections.”

The group pledged to be in the vanguard of the campaign for the election of Senator Musa as chairman, promising to mobilize support by going to all the states of the federation to woo delegates.

