By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has charged the leadership of All Progressive Congress in the state to sustain its winning streak in the next year general election.

The Governor gave the charge while inaugurating the newly elected state executive of the party.

Performing the swearing-in and inauguration ceremony at the State Secretariat of the Party today, Gov. Bello described the APC in Nigeria and the State as the Party to beat in the forthcoming 2023 General Election.

Gov. Bello who was represented at the swearing-in ceremony by his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, urged the newly sworn-in Executive Members to see their election as a call to service and to do more in sustaining the feats achieved by the Party.

He pointed out that their reelection is a justification of the confidence reposed on them.

“While I congratulate you for your reelection as executive members of our party, I urged you to strive towards uniting the party from the state to the polling units levels.

“You must make unity and oneness the bedrocks of your deliberations. Kogi State is a State that is focused on unity and oneness to continue to maintain its win streak.”

The Governor who described the party as supreme urged the newly Inaugurated executive members not to jump protocols, insisting that the party’s hierarchy remains sacrosanct.

The reelected Kogi APC chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, assured that the APC in the state remains the party to beat having captured the State in previous elections.

He appealed to his co-executive members to live above board, “I urged the new executive members at all levels to carry along all party members.”

He commended the immense support of Gov. Yahaya Bello for recognizing hard work, promised to remain faithful and loyal to the ideals of the Party and that of the governor.

The chairman who maintained that there is no opposition party in Kogi State tasked the new executive members to bring in more members into their fold ahead of 2023.

Vanguard News Nigeria