By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun trooped out en mass‘ today, to elect the party’s candidate for the July 26 governoshirp election.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yusuf are vying for the party’s ticket.

Vanguard observed that in most of the wards in Osogbo local government area, the electoral officials were on ground with voting materials as early as 9am. Security operatives were also seen in the wards visited.

Governor Oyetola was accredited around 11:15am at his Oloti ward one in Iragbiji, Borioe local government, while Senator Ajibola Basiru was accredited around 10:30 am at his Alaagba ward 7, Osogbo local government area.

In all the local government areas visited so far including; Ife, Ayedaade, Irewole, Olorunda, where voters trooped out in multitude to participate in the exercise.

Accreditation is ongoing now, after which voting, (option A4) commenced.

