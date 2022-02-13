.

*** Urges Nigerians to Continue to Trust APC to rule Nigeria

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has boasted that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC will continue to rule Lagos State and Nigeria as a country.

Lawan has also urged Nigerians to continue to entrust the affairs of the country to the APC, saying that the party is the one to trust, just as he described Lagos as a home for APC and expressed the confidence that “APC, by the Grace of God, will continue to rule Lagos and rule Nigeria.”

The President of the Senate made the appeal in Lagos at the fifth edition of the empowerment programme of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Lagos West.

The event which was held at the premises of the Nigeria Police College, Ikeja was also witnessed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a statement, by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate said, “All that we need to do is to continue what we are doing now. Support our leaders. Tolerate us. Unite ourselves and of course, remain focused.

“PDP may tell you something funny about the administration of APC at the national level but PDP ruled Nigeria for 16 years and all that they did was to leave or bequeath so many challenges to us in 2015.

“We are dealing with those challenges one after the other and if on the way, we encounter new challenges, we are equal to the task.

“By the Grace of God, we are going to turn around the fortunes of this country for the better. We have done so much but we are also challenged especially in the area of security.

“When someone tells you that the APC administration only takes loans or borrow money, PDP had 16 years of so many resources and they did very little infrastructure in the country if any. The money disappeared and our options are limited.

“But one option that is not on the table at all is not to do anything. Because you don’t have money, so we shouldn’t develop your country? Nigeria’s administration at the national level is responsible and responsive.

“We wouldn’t like to take loans or borrow money but when the options are limited and the imperative of development of infrastructure in the country is there, what do we do?

“If we have to borrow, we have to borrow responsibly, targeted at capital development and today I want to say without any fear of contradiction that in every part of this country, there is infrastructural development either in terms of roads, bridges, dams and so on and so forth.

“This is to tell you that we desire to develop our country and that APC at all levels deserves the trust of Nigerians because we will always tell Nigerians what it is. We won’t hide anything because you gave us your trust.

“What you witness in Lagos is to tell you one of the best the APC can do and we have many APC states that are working so hard to develop those states.

“I want to assure Nigerians that APC as a political party is the one that you can trust because, for us, the citizens of this country are the most essential elements and people that we must always focus on.”

Lawan who urged Lagosians to consider Governor Sanwo-Olu for another term based on his wonderful performance, said, “Your Excellency, we have been watching you over the last two and half years. You have been very wonderful. You have been consistent in terms of service delivery to the people of Lagos State and indeed this country.

“You are focused. You are reliable. And I want to say even though the fate of politicians is in the hands of voters, your fate is in the hands of Lagosians but Your Excellency, I’m under this tremendous and massive temptation to say that one good turn deserves another term. We are proud of you. APC stakeholders, I hope I will be forgiven for this statement because that is what believe in seriously “

The Senate President commended Senator Adeola aka Yayi who is also Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, for the programme which involved the distribution of ambulances, incubators, drugs to health facilities and empowerment items to his constituents.

“What we will say about Distinguished senator Olamilekan, about his performance, his representation, is going to be weighty because we work with him. And I want to report here that you have voted for a very loyal person, a very prolific and productive Senator who works round the clock.

“This your Senator, Yayi, has done so much for the Senate in terms of his productivity and I want to add here that Lagos West is controlling the economy of Nigeria. And I want to tell you why. Before the budget of the Federal Government is passed, you need a financial analysis of what will be available in revenues.

“It is this Yayi and your Representative in the House, Honourable James Abiodun Faleke, the two of them will sit and decide on what is available for Nigeria to share. The size of the cake is decided by Yayi and Hon. Faleke. And I’m happy for you because you took the right decision by voting for him(Yayi).

“So you have given Nigeria a very solid, very stable, very reliable person to serve as your Senator. We are all appreciative for what you have been able to help us achieve in the Senate and in the National Assembly, for so many superlative performances that we have been able to achieve in the ninth Senate,” Lawan said.

The Senate President said the constituency projects were essentially to complement the efforts of the Federal and state governments.

Lawan said the various empowerment programmes being undertaken by members of the National Assembly were also to actualise the presidential efforts at reducing the poverty level in the country.

“This is what members of the National Assembly are doing across the country. And we believe that we will continue to do this as members of the National Assembly because our people, those who voted for us, are happy with it. Actually, they need these things, we should be able to say congratulations to the beneficiaries,” Lawan said.

On the Senate President entourage from Abuja were Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele and Senator Yakubu Oseni.

