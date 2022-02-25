APC gubernatorial aspirant, Chief (Amb.) Uba A. Michael has extended his condolences to Senator Teslim Folarin over the loss of his wife.

The lawmaker representing Oyo Central senatorial district, Teslim Folarin, lost his wife, Barrister Angela towards the end of January and has since been laid to rest.

“We are deeply grieved to learn of the death of your beloved wife. At this point no one can fully share your sorrow or convey the degree of your sympathy.

“No word can ease the pain of losing a wife, but I hope you take solace in the fact that your wife’s service to humanity on earth was accomplished.

I assure you that we would pray for the repose of your wife’s soul and your own consolation. May her soul rest in peace. Amen!”, Uba’s message to Senator Folarin read.