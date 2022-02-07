By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike says ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the twilight of the President Mohammadu Buhari led federal government has finished Nigeria, left her bleeding with no idea to salvage the situation.

Wike, during a Monday visit to former Governor of Kaduna State, Sen Ahmed Makarfi at his residence in Kaduna on his speedy recovery and God’s mercy upon his life, said the nation desperately needs rescue from the shackles of the APC.

He said, “Nigeria is bleeding, and if we are not united Nigeria will not forgive us, because every Nigerian is hoping that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must come and stop this bleeding. And we require everybody. This is not about who wants to run for the presidency, that is not the issue.

“Who wants to zone presidency, that is not the issue at all. The issue here is all of you as a matter of duty must be united. If you like zone presidency to the West if you are not united, can you win the election?

“APC has finished Nigeria. There is nothing they can tell us now. They don’t have any other idea. If they have any, they didn’t use it. Now is what we call injury time. All promises made now cannot be fulfilled. If they had made a promise for six years and didn’t fulfil it, is it one and half years left they will fulfil it?”

The Rivers state Wike said he and other stakeholders in the party remain eternally grateful to the former Kaduna State governor, who as acting national caretaker chairman of the PDP, prevented the party from destruction by extraneous forces.

“Leadership is given by God and when a party is in crisis that is when you know who has leadership quality. When our party was in crisis, when Ali Modu Sheriff was to be used to kill our party, Makarfi stood firm, committed and showed braveness and said look, I have no other place to go other than the PDP. So he removed this party from the shackles of Ali Modu Sheriff”, Wike recalled.

Sen Makarfi in gratitude to Wike for the visit commended the Rivers Governor Wike and colleagues for ensuring that the last PDP national convention was successful.

“I have said it, nobody can take that away from you, you are committed, you are passionate about this party. People may like your ways or dislike your ways, nobody can doubt your commitment. Your fearlessness”, Makarfi said.

Senator Makarfi, who also acknowledged that Nigeria is bleeding, urged members of the PDP to collectively work together to rebuild the party first, and at the appropriate time, all stakeholders will meet to determine who flies the party’s presidential flag in 2023.

Governor Wike was, on the visit, accompanied by Sen Sandy Onor, former minister of transport, Abiye Sekibo, former PDP chairman in Rivers State, Felix Obuah and former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Timi Alaibe.

Vanguard News Nigeria