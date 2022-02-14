By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A coalition of interest groups under the aegis of APC Revival Coalition (ARC), has endorsed the candidacy of Alhaji Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari as the National Chairman of the party in the upcoming convention.

The coalition in a statement signed by Mallam Danlami Mukthar, said “there is no substitute to Yari in the party’s efforts to rebuild and ensure overwhelming victory in the 2023 general elections.”

The group noted that, the ruling APC has undergone a significant litmus test, particularly on assuming leadership of the country and affirming its clout as a majority party in the legislatures and most states of the federation, in the last seven years. This feat, it identified, may as well be the greatest challenge for the party in the next transition, except a more determined approach is taken to reposition the party for the challenges ahead in 2023 and beyond.

“This can only happen where the leadership of the party considers background, experience, patriotism to party and a consensus-inclined personality, such as Alhaji Yari”.

“At a critical moment such as this, we cannot allow the party to be led by people who do not own the original vision of its founders or who have no idea of toiling through the party from its legacy status in the humble beginnings of the struggle,and gaining vast experience in the process”.

“The future of the party and its victory in the nation’s subsequent elections at national, state and local levels can only be secured if the leadership combines the experience of the past, the understanding of the party’s present and prevailing challenges as well as the visioning of the party’s future vision for Nigeria.”

“This is not just about victory for elections. We are particular about rebuilding the party and earning the confidence of all stakeholders, old and young, men and women. Having tasted victory for elections, our unity of purpose has also been challenged by divergent interests threatening to polarize the party. Beyond the pursuit of victory, we need a leader who has the experience and capacity to rally the party’s numerous fronts and bring them to sustainable harmony, and Alhaji Yari is the most qualified.”

Mallam Danlami Mukthar said that, “there is no substitute for Alhaji Yari in the current circumstance,looking at the vast background of Yari and his outstanding track records as a complete, uncompromising and total party man.”

“Yari was a party veteran who was once the Secretary of the legacy All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) between 1999 and 2003 and Zamfara State Party Chairman of same party in 2003, including serving as Financial Secretary in 2007 before proudly flying the party’s flag to victory as Member House of Representative and subsequently Governor between 2007 and 2011 respectively.’

“Yaris acumen and capacity has been severally tested and significantly affirmed, as we can see in 2015 when his colleagues at the Nigeria Governor’s Forum unanimously elected him to succeed Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as Chairman of the Forum. It is time for him to do more for the party he has built and for Nigeria”, the group said .