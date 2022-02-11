President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday assured youths of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, that he is ready to support credible and committed ones among them to vie for elective positions during the party’s forthcoming national convention slated for February 26, 2022.

The President has also directed his Chief of Staff (CoS), Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha to ensure that experienced youngsters are appointed into federal boards that are yet to be constituted.

This is as he urged the APC youth to work hard for the ruling party to retain the gubernatorial seats in Osun and Ekiti States later this year.

President Buhari spoke while playing host to members of the APC National Youth Lobby Group at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He affirmed that the leadership of the party would ensure the full participation of young people at all levels.

According to him: ”I will also support the aspirations of credible and committed young people who are vying for positions in the upcoming convention.

”It is also in our interest to ensure the longevity of our party by standardizing and institutionalizing the leadership recruitment system. Hardworking and exemplary individuals should be identified and encouraged and mentored.

”It should be a deliberate policy of the progressives in ensuring that we have a robust succession plan in place,” he said.

Commending members of the APC National Youth Lobby group for the work they are doing for the party, the President said: ”You are not begging, but negotiating, staking a claim and seeking to add value, which is admirable.”

He urged them to help the party achieve a successful Convention on February 26, 2022 and in subsequent elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

President Buhari declared that APC must be made attractive for younger people to continuously take ownership of it because that is the future, and ”that is what progress means.”

