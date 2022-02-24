.

Says he will re-model the APC, introduce a very positive APC Constituent Relationship Management Solution

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East has promised that as the National Chairman of the party, he would build a strong network between the party and constituents in line with the constitution.

Senator Musa, a frontrunner for the position of National Chairman of the party who has reiterated his strategy of repositioning the ruling party as he rolls out his plans, said that he would introduce in the Party, a very positive feature to be known as APC Constituent Relationship Management Solution.

Musa has also promised to initiate and manage national, zonal and states websites under one roof and rebrand the APC to a world-class political institution in line with international best practices.

According to him, he would adopt the blueprint for the party as that which will be a far-reaching tool that would be used to nip in the bud, the numerous challenges in the party, adding, ” It is unique and cost-effective means with features ranging from conflict resolutions to management of constituents, Supporters, Volunteers, Workers, members, Voters and Constituencies.”

Musa has continued to intimate party leaders, Stakeholders and members of his blueprint for the party following the decision of APC to finally zone the office of National Chairman to the North Central geo-political zone of the country and against the backdrop that President Muhammadu Buhari has also directed that the party should come up with consensus candidates in fielding various offices in next month’s national convention.

Speaking further on his plans for the party, Senator Musa said that his approach will be to genuinely empower the APC workforce through the introduction of the use of modern technology to raise finances for the party as well as showcase all APC development works and achievements from National, Zonal, State, LGA and all the constituencies.

The Senator explained that he intends to facilitate the implementation of the features of the constituency Management tools in the Management of Rallies, Protests, door to door campaign, adding that he would create a comprehensive National Website for the APC to showcase all developmental strides of the party at the National, Zonal, States and Microsite for Constituency with party branding and provision to Post content in the regional (Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba etc.) languages.

Other features, according to him would include Fundraising and Finances Management; Constituency Projects Development Management; Election Campaigns using a robust communication tool that supports the use of Emails, SMS, and an Integrated Social Media (facebook, twitter google+ etc ) states and contents usage by constituents.

