Condemns Alleged moves by Four Governors from North Central to frustrate Zoning to the region

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of February 26 National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, a group under the aegis of North Central Democracy Monitor, (NCDM) has insisted that the leadership of the party should zone the position of National Chairman to the North Central.

The group has also reiterated its support for the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East for the position of National Chairman of the party, just as they are pleading with party leaders, Stakeholders to support Senator Musa for the position against the backdrop that he is the best person that Governor Mai Mala Buni- led Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee should handover the party to as well as for the APC to maintain her dominance in electoral victory in 2023.

The NCDM in a statement yesterday by its Coordinator, Tanko Suleiman has vehemently rejected moves by Four Governors from North Central to frustrate the zoning of the party’s national championship position to the North Central, describing it as the wild imagination of a fringe, obscure group.

The group said, “a report making the rounds in the social media claims that Governors Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa; Yahaya Bello, Kogi; Simon Lalong, Plateau and Abubakar Sani Bello, Niger have met with Chief of Staff to the President Thursday to challenge the zoning of the seat to North Central.

The NCDM while reacting to the plans has dismissed the claim, describing it as spurious, unfounded and concocted mischief sponsored to achieve a dubious political agenda by certain interests.

The group said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the entire northern interest is in support of zoning the chairmanship seat to the North Central and that position is non-negotiable.

“Those floating these lies are people desperate on the perpetuation of individuals who lack the capacity and necessary political will to instill internal democracy in the APC.

“The Youth, a significant component of the APC family is committed to the chairmanship of Mohammed Sani Musa who is a tested and trusted democrat and a fundamental link between generations.

“We re-instate our strong support for Senator Musa who is one of the remaining few northern politicians with proven integrity, honesty and experience.”