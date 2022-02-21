.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

An aspirant for the position of the national youth leader of the All Progressives Congress APC, Barr. Maxwell Gowon has dissociated himself from which faulted the Senator Abdullahi Adamu APC Reconciliation Committee report, saying it was a case of mistaken identity.

Gowon, who is also the Chairman of Northern Aspirants Forum for the February 26 national convention of APC, stated told Vanguard on Sunday that he knew nothing about the said media report, which carries a different name, Maxwell Yakubu Gowon.

Some media organizations had published a report emanating from one Maxwell Yakubu Gowon, urging the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to postpone the proposed convention, for the sake of peace, unity and success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Gowon said while he is in support of calls for the CECPC to postpone the convention, he was not responsible for the statement that discredited the Adamu report.

“How can I be attacking the report of the reconciliation committee that eminent Nigerians sat to draft? Why would anyone ascribe such comments to me? I am Barr. Maxwell Gowon and an aspirant for youth leader of our party, but I never mentioned it to anyone that the Senator Abdullahi Adamu report was faulty, and I stand to disassociate myself from such statement.

“As for the Governor Mai Buni led CECPC, I have much respect for the committee and I am in support of whatever decision the Committee takes, for the betterment of our party.

“But I wish to state here categorically that, I was not a party to the statement that tried to discredit the Senator Abdullahi Adamu reconciliation committee report. I am in full support of all the recommendations, especially, anything that would make peace to reign supreme in our party”, he stated.

