By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A coalition of groups in Northern Nigeria with links to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is rallying support for Mallam Saliu Mustapha as the next chairman of the APC.

They said they were supporting Mustapha on the basis of President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent open declaration of support for younger elements contesting party positions at the forthcoming National Convention.

While rising from a meeting at the weekend in Kaduna,the Conference of Northern Nigeria Revitalisation Group (CNNRG) described Mustapha as a first-generation Buharist who exemplified the qualities outlined by the President when he received APC National Youth Lobby Group at the State House.

In the communique signed by Comrade Isah Abubakar of the Northern Youths Council of Nigeria and Salihu Danlami of Arewa Youths Assembly (AYA),the coalition argued that the former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) has a lot going for him.

According to the group , “as the youngest of the major aspirants, Mustapha will bridge the gap between the older presidential hopefuls and youth demography who constitute over 50% of the voting population. This will consolidate the winning chances of the party.”

“He has no baggage associated with the murky waters of political office, hence, he is not a regular guest of the EFCC like some of the contenders for the party’s top job.”

“This makes him a good Ambassador of President Buhari anti corruption focused administration, an edge he has over the leader of the main opposition party … Mustapha is also best placed as a first-generation Buharist to oversee the Buhari legacy after the President leaves office in 2023.”

The Conference of Northern Nigeria Revitalisation Group also said it took Mustapha’s political antecedents as well as his public life into consideration.

“He is the only aspirant with practical experience of party administration among the contenders.As a traditional title holder, Turakin Ilorin, he has utmost respect for the traditional institution, a well cemented structure that politicians can’t do without, hence, the party leaders can count on him to do palace maneuvering for them while they go to sleep.”

“He is also a philanthropist who has helped in no small measures to uplift the masses out of poverty and has provided scholarship to numerous young people to enable them actualize their dream in life.”

The coalition of Northern Nigerian groups noted that it was against this backdrop that they urged APC stakeholders including the President to trust Saliu Mustapha with their mandate.