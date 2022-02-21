By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

As the convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, draws nigh, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Sunday, has advised President Mohammadu Buhari on what should be the party’s choice for national chairman.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President, Coalition For Democracy and Credible Election, CODECE, Mohammed Attah, where it commended the President for including the youths in certain areas of governance.

It, however, reechoed the need for electing a youth that is young, energetic and vibrant, with public trust and unquestionable character as APC’s new national chairman.

The statement reads: “with due honour and respect, we write to convey the mood of the nation to you as the election year draws near, and the APC National Convention slated for February 26, 2022 is few days away.

“It is on good record that Your Excellency had in the last six (6) years given more recognition, opportunities and support to the youths of Nigeria more than any other leader before you.

“This much you demonstrated recently when you directed the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Ministers and Heads of Agencies to give consideration for appointment of youths into public service

“To reecho your commitment to integrity, rule of law and fairness which you stand for, we strongly belleve electing youths into political position is the ultimate goal your administration will aim at.

“One of the greatest legacies you have lived for is INTEGRITY. Therefore the choice of the next Chairman of the APC should reflect your words- young, energetic and vibrant, with public trust and unquestionable character.”