By Chinonso Alozie

Ahead of March 26, 2022, National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, some of the aspirants to the national offices of the party, from the South East region, on Wednesday rejected the position of the Deputy National Chairman, and insisted that the position of the National Secretary should be zoned to the South East region.

One of the aspirants, to the position of the National Secretary, Batos Nwadike, made this position known to newsmen in Owerri.

Nwadike, 2011 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Mandate Party, PMP, gave his reason that with the position of the National Secretary that the South-East would have more energy, network to deepen the control of the South East, for the APC.

According to Nwadike, “We commend the efforts of the convention planning committee, and Caretaker committee of the party, led by the governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, they have done a great job.

“We also acknowledged the efforts of the governor’s forum. We also acknowledged the efforts of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, in stabilising and unifying the party and making it stronger.

“But we are saying that the South East, will not accept the position of the Deputy national chairman, that we will wish that the party reconsider and review and put the position of the National Secretary to the South East. So that the South East can ebulliently play its a role in the APC than to be outside the party.”

Vanguard News Nigeria