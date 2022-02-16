.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As the National Convention of the APC approaches, the Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum has tasked leaders of the party to ensure that party members remain united.

Chairman of the APC Youth Forum Hon Suleiman Liba, who also is the Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor of Yobe State, called on the APC hierarchy to ensure that all modalities are put in place for the party to get it right in the forthcoming national convention.

He harps on the importance of ensuring that all fences are mended and grievances are settled before, during and after the Party convention.

He said, “since politics is a game of number, we need all our houses to be in order.”

He pleaded with the party leadership to ensure that those that would emerge as the next crop of leaders of the Party, must do so in the general interest of the party and Nigerians as a whole.

Nigeria, he stressed, must continue on the trajectory of progress that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has placed it, as any attempt to deviate must be discouraged.

According to Hon. Suleiman Liba, “democracy is the only sure way to go for Africa, if our dear country and continent must grow, we must be on the same platform, condemn the spate of coup de’tat rocking some part of the continent.”

Hon. Liba reiterated his commitment and support and that of the entire Arewa youth to Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State.

” We see Umahi as the next person to step into the shoes of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023. Governor David Umahi’s antecedents of excellence are there for everyone to see.”

“David Umahi can lead Nigeria to glory. For the purpose of justice and equity, it is only right for power to shift to the southeastern part of the country come 2023.”

“We pray that all delegates and party members going to Abuja for the convention shall travel safe and have a peaceful and very successful convention.

Vanguard News Nigeria