Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka has shown preparedness to become the All Progressives Congress National Youth Leader.

Obidike has promised to employ strong powers of negotiation, interpersonal communication skills, and unprecedented network with top-national, state and local-level stakeholders to champion the inclusion of youths in the leadership of Nigeria if elected the APC National Youth Leader.

The outspoken young man from Nnewi-north local government area of Anambra state, disclosed this on his facebook handle.

Obidike has been an advocate of youth’s inclusiveness in politics. Recall that Obidike had in Daura, Kastina state, during the turbaning ceremony of Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, the Honorable Minister of Transportation as the ‘Dan Amanar Daura’ (Trusted Son of Daura Emirate) by the Emir of Daura, HRH Faruk Umar Faruk averred that he would facilitate five million youths grassroot membership in APC.

His words: “If elected as the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, I will ensure the addition of over five million youths to the party”.

However, supporting youths participation in politics, Obidike said he would provide them with the enabling platforms under his great party, APC to contest and win elections, through unwavering all-round support.