Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A High Court sitting in Ikire, Osun State has struck out another suit instituted by loyalists of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola seeking to nullify the election of the Prince Gboyega Famodun-led state executive council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Two aggrieved members of the party, Odetayo Olubunmi and Olanrewaju Esther, had in a suit numbered HRE/18/2021 filed by their counsel, Imoleayo Ademiloye urged Justice Sikiru Oke to declare the congress as null and void.

Gboyega Famodun, Tajudeen Lawal, KudiratFakokunde, AkinwemimoAdegoke, Kamar Olabisiand the APC are joined as the six defendants, respectively, in the suit filed by the plaintiff’s counsel, Emmanuel Opeyemi and Dayo Omoniyi.

The applicants are also seeking an interim order of the court restraining the sixth defendant, APC, from inaugurating the other defendants as executive members of the party pending the final determination of the suit.

They also urged the court to restrain the defendants from parading themselves as executive members of the party pending the final determination of the motion “and for such further orders as this honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.”

At Tuesday’s sitting, Counsel to the 6th Defendant – APC, Barr. Daud Akinloye asked the court to strike out the suit for lack of diligent prosecution.

His application was premised on the continued absence of the Plaintiffs and/or their Counsel as well as their refusal to serve the originating processes on the 1st to 5th Defendants.

The Court agreed with the submissions of the 6th Defendant’s Counsel and struck out the suit.

