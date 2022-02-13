Chief Eddie Ono-Sorhue, Chairman PDP Elders Council.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State have totally collapse into the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, with over 2,000 party leaders, elders and members leaving APC with a pledge to join hands with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to deliver the PDP in 2023.

The decampees, led by octogenarian Chief S. M. Savbede, a former councillor and state elder of the APC, and Chief Sylvester Kowho, were received on Saturday by the PDP elders and leaders council in Udu led by Chief Eddie Ono-Sorhue with the PDP Chairman in Udu, David Siloko in attendance.

Addressing the new members numbering over 2000, the PDP Chairman, Siloko commended the decampees for the courage of dumping the “sinking APC for the ship of hope, the PDP.”

“The next Governor has been confirmed to be from Delta central and that all should join hands with Urhobo aspirants to deliver so all can continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy from now on,” he said.

The Party Chairman also inform that empowerment has been scheduled for Wards 5, 6, 7 and 8 for the following week, noting that the new comers should support all the party programmes towards a better outing in 2023.

Commissioner for Special Duties, Government House, Asaba, Chief Henry Sakpra, in his remark during the hosting, assured that the new members will receive equal treatment with old members in terms of political patronage and participation.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Hon Peter Okagbare Uviejitobor, member representing Udu in the Delta State House of Assembly expressed pleasant surprise with the number of persons who came for the event, noting that with over 2000 new members, the PDP was sure of winning all her elections in 2023.

Chairman of the Elders Council, Chief Eddie Ono-Sorhue assurred that the new members have ample space under the umbrella of the PDP and that they would be well taken care of in the area of patronage so they can enjoy their new home.

Others who spoke at the event are Chief Vincent Oyibode, DESOPADEC Commissioner, Bar J. E. O Ishaka, Chief Matthew Emegbo among others, who assured that PDP was going to promote the new members in all ramifications.

Responding on behalf of the decampees, Chief Sylvester Kowho, Chief Wisdom Ghaghara, Ofuafo Ghavwan, among others declared that they came to join the PDP so they could enjoy the dividend of democracy.

They stressed that their former party was synonymous with poverty, backwardness, suffering and insecurity.

Chief Ghaghara emphasized that they have suffered for too long in the APC and that it was time to burn all the ‘juju brooms’ in Udu because the party has been completely decapitated in the area.

Chief S.M Savbede, in his remarks disclosed that in all his years in politics right from 1997, he has never joined the PDP and his defections was the last straw that has completely wiped out APC from Udu.

Aside those who spoke during the ceremony, the decampees include Chief Maxwell Osiobe, Hon Benjamin Mragbozo and others.

The ceremony was attended by PDP leaders from all the wards in Udu LGA including Hon Raymond Edijala, Hon Justice Iyasere, former Vice Chairman, Udu LGC, Hon Ejiro Kanya, Chief James Toka, Mrs Ufuoma Edewor, LGA Women Leader, Mr Yakubu Dikeji, LGA Youth Leader, Comrade Sunday Subi, Chief Donald Brosu, councilors, and many political office holders from all over Udu.

