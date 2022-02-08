By Onozure Dania

ABUJA—THE Chairman Senate Committee on Services and one of the contenders for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Sani Musa, has said he is in the race to return power to the Nigerian youths and return internal democracy to the party.

Speaking in Abuja, weekend, the senator said “I want to make the Nigerian youths to own Nigerian politics. The time has come for a total overhaul of the political system. What I would do differently is to initiate a kind of new order in the APC. The first thing I would do as National Chairman is to bring the party to constitutionality.

“All the things happening today are due to the fact that people are not following the rules and due process. If today I am the leader of APC I should be looking at faces, I should be able to look you in the eye and tell you the truth. I should be saying you are mine or that you are not mine. Equity, justice and fairness should be the watchword.

“Political parties are supposed to groom leaders but are we grooming leaders in our various parties? Most of the political parties today instead of grooming leaders will wait until the election periods and then they would groom thugs and thereby making our youths irrelevant.

“I want to make the Nigerian youths to own the Nigerian politics. If countries that are more Democratic can give their political space to everyone why can’t we do the same thing? Why are we always putting burdens on our governors and elected officials to bring money to fund the party that the party is broke? Political parties when you make viable entities they should be able to stand on their own. They should be able to be self sustaining.”

Senator Musa who pointed out that although political parties are not profit making organizations, however noted that “they should be able to make members that subscribes to be financial members. Today we are in the era of technology our political parties can make their own money without putting pressure on anybody to bring money.

“The APC has over 40 million members according to our data base, we will be should able to make money for the party. How we are going to do it is up to me. I would not want to disclose now so that people will not steal our ideas.”