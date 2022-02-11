.

By Bose Adelaja

AS the race for the national chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress, APC gathers momentum, one of the aspirants, Alhaji Saliu Mustapha has promised to uplift the internal democracy of the party with the establishment of ‘The Progressive Institute’ (TPI), a democratic institution that will advance good governance, party democracy and leadership.

In a chat with journalists weekend, in Abuja, the aspirant, who is also the Turaki of Ilorin, Kwara State, said part of the immediate tasks in his manifesto is to put in place the process of establishing the institute.

According to him, “The idea to establish ‘The Progressive Institute’, TPI was mooted long time ago during the Adams Oshiomhole-led national executive but is yet to see the light of the day due to internal crises.”

He said the institute is necessary to address internal democracy, conflicts and democratic governance.

“Across the world today, especially in advanced democracies, democratic institutions such as the proposed TPI are known to advance openness and accountability in government. This is done by building a political and civic system that guarantees freedom of assembly, freedom of association and speech,” he said.

In furtherance, he said for APC to promote and advance sustainable democracy, institutions like TPI is necessary to safeguard elections, promote citizens’ participation and inclusiveness.