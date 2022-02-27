.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has declared Mr Mayokun Lawson Alade of the All Progressives Congress, APC the winner of the Akure North and South federal constituency bye-election held on Saturday.

Alade polled 26,379 to defeat his closest rival, Olumuyiwa Adu of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP who had 24,201 votes.

Other contestants, Oluwawemimo Fadeke of the African Democratic Party, had 465 votes, Joseph Ajayi of the All Peoples Party polled 125 votes, Olaniyi Olufemi of the National Redemption movement 76 votes, Opawole Tajudeen of the Social Democratic Party, 68 votes while Olawale of the Accord Party polled 41 votes.

INEC returning officer for the election, Professor Deji Ogunseni of the Federal University Of Technology Akure, FUTA announced the result of the election in Akure.

The elections took place in two local governments of Akure North/ Akure South

Vanguard gathered that of the 364,538 registered voters, the number of accredited voters for the Saturday election was 52,546.

It showed that only 14% of registered voters turned up for the election.

The bye-election was a result of the death of the PDP lawmaker representing the constituency, Hon Adedayo Omolafe in August last year.

Meanwhile, governor Rotimi Akeredolu has congratulated Alade over his victory at the election.

Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure pointed out that the victory has further confirmed that Ondo is an APC state.

“I want to commend the people of Akure South/North Federal constituency for the peaceful conduct during yesterday’s election. The people voted the candidate of their choice without violence and rancour

“The beauty of democracy is what we have seen. Elections are put in place to reflect the wishes and aspirations of the people. Yesterday, the people of Akure South/North Federal constituency trooped out and spoke with their votes.

“The fact that the election was peaceful, free and fair justifies our penchant for peace in the sunshine state. I congratulate our people in Akure South/North for the impressive outing.” He said.

The Governor, while also saluting the APC members for working assiduously for the party, described the victory as well deserved.

Also, the state chairman of APC, Ade Adetimehin has described Alade’s victory as strategic, critical and reassuring.

Adetimehin in a statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye said that the “victory, especially in such a transparent exercise, is a decipherable indication that the people appreciate the genuine efforts of the ruling party to better their lots, through selfless service.

Adetimehin applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, and other various stakeholders for their noble roles, before and during the tension-soaked exercise.

He commended the PDP and other political parties that participated in the exercise for not going excessively violent during the election, adding that the image and interest of the State transcend personal political gains.

