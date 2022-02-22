By Onozure Dania

JUSTICE Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, yesterday, granted Media Rights Agenda, MRA, leave to apply for an order of mandamus against the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, over the implementation of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017.

The mandamus would compel Malami to exercise the mandatory legal duty stipulated in Section 11 of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017, to make rules and regulations for the effective implementation of the Act.

Justice Ringim made the order, following a motion by MRA’s counsel, Mrs. Bankeye Akinwale, who argued that though Section 11 of the Act mandated the AGF to make rules and regulations, he has failed to do so.

She submitted that despite the enactment of the Act in 2017, there have continued to be various allegations made by journalists, and other individuals and citizens of Nigeria of being subjected to torture, inhuman or degrading treatment by officials of law enforcement agencies and other government officials and non-state actors.

It said to ensure that the AGF complies with the law, it wrote a letter of demand dated August 20, 2021, to him requesting him to perform the statutory duty imposed on him by the Act, but that the Minister had “failed, neglected and refused” to comply.

While ruling on the motion, Justice Ringim granted MRA’s prayer but added that the grant of the order is conditional on MRA filing a written undertaking for costs within two days of the ruling if it turns out that the order ought not to have been granted in the first place.

Specifically, the judge authorised MRA to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the AGF to exercise the mandatory legal duty stipulated in Section 11 of the Act.