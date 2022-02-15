By Soni Daniel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday secured the final forfeiture of 20 landed properties valued at over N3 billion and seven million belonging to a top military officer.

But the property were controlled by proxies including late General Aminu Maude, and companies such as Atlasfield Integrated Services Nigeria Limited, Marhaba Events Place, Aflac Plastics and Atlasfield Gas Plant Limited.

Justice N. E Maha of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, granted the order while ruling on the application by counsel to the EFCC, Cosmos Ugwu and Musa Isah.

The Court had in May, 2020 ordered the interim forfeiture of the properties following an ex parte application by the Commission, alleging that the assets were proceeds of unlawful activities.

The court, having considered the application vis-a-vis Section 17 of the Advance Fee fraud and other fraud related offences Act, 2006, more particularly sub-sections 1 and 3 thereof, granted the prayers of the commission for an interim forfeiture and directed the publication of notices, alerting anyone with interest in the properties to show cause why they should not be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In the absence of any contestation, the court on Monday ordered the final forfeiture of the properties.

The forfeited property valued at over N3 billion, are located in different parts of Kano, Katsina, Calabar (Cross River State) and Kaduna.

They include fuel stations, event centers, plazas, block industries, truck assembly plant, polythene production factory and table water factory.

Some of the property include undeveloped plot located at Rake, Adjacent to Dara Orthopedic Hospital, Kano valued at N300 million, 117 hectares of land located at Adiabo, Oduapani L,G covered by Certificate of Occupancy No. OD/23/2011 dated 21/2/ 2011 in Calabar, Cross River State, valued at N386 million, truck assembly at Ring Road, adjacent to AA Affa Filling Station, Kano, valued at N206 million and Marhaba Event Centre, Guda Abdulahi Road Farm Centre, Kano valued at N250 million.