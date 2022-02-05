By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc has suffered another vandalism on its 300KVA, 11/415V transformer at the Choba Substation, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers state, throwing hundreds of customers into indefinite blackout.

John Anonyai, Head, Corporate Communications, PHED, who reported the latest incident on Saturday, told Vanguard that the vandals, caught previous night with the armoured cables from the substation after doing damage, have been handed over to the police by the Choba vigilante.

Anonyai stated, “The matter has been documented at the Choba Police Station. PHED is assuring its esteemed customers that urgent steps are being taken to fix the vandalised substation and power will be restored to the area soon.

“PHED thank Choba community for show of support and courage in taming vandalism.

“We encourage them and other residents of our mandate Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross Rivers states to continue with this applaudable effort in helping to protect the company’s facilities in their areas so they can enjoy the investments and efforts to serve them better.”

Vanguard News Nigeria