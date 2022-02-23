By Prince Osuagwu

Data governance and privacy laws, are cutting down the revenues of large organisations which depend on data analytics to provide services to their teeming customers.

Companies like Google, Facebook used to follow smart methods like Artificial intelligence to identify people and their lifestyles on mobile and be able to tailor services that suits them; and also be able to advise marketers on how to prospect users based on their identified lifestyles .

But the data governance and privacy laws have returned the power of data rights to the user. It becomes illegal to mine peoples data and information for those purposes without consent. So the world is going back to the stone age where companies struggle to get data from a user without intermediaries.

However, smaller companies may not face the hazzles such companies go through to stay in business. But data and Marketing Technology Company, Terragon Nigeria limited has created a cost effective end to end marketing platform, TerragoPrime aimed at keeping small and medium businesses in the country and Africa in business.

The company’s Vice President, Product, Oti Ukubeyinje who unveiled the product to the media in Lagos at the weekend, said considering the prime position SMEs occupy in African business ecosystem, every innovation that can keep them growing will not only benefit the continent but will also keep it as a strong contributor to world economy.

Oti said that as a company creating personalised experiences for Africans on mobile, Terragon felt it was a responsibility to create products that will enable SMEs gain traction and grow with the trend of global businesses.

He described TerragonPrime as an end to end marketing platform that helps organisations to aggregate, enrich and activate consumer data to drive targeted and personalised experiences for cost effective customer acquisition and retention.

The product combines the power of an enterprise grade customer data platform powered by a wide range of data supply partners including telcos and AI and ML solutions, with mobile-first customer activation channels to enhance your data driven marketing programs in Africa.

He said: “The product is targeted at small self-owned businesses, medium sized digital savvy businesses and organisations which provide services to SMBs-reseller opportunity.

“You may ask why we focused on Small and Medium businesses, but you would also realise that according to the World Bank, SMEs contribute about 50 percent of Africa’s GDP. They are the largest contributors to the African Economy, in the areas of jobs, contribution to Gross Domestic Products, GDP, among others.

“In Nigeria, SMEs contribute 48 per cent of GDP, account for 96 percent of businesses and 84 per cent of employment. So, we believe that empowering them, will transform the continent” he added.