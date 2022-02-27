By Joy Mazoje

Annie Idibia, Nollywood actress and wife to popular legendary musician Tu Face Idibia, has recounted her past while growing up, as she revealed that she once lived in a one-bedroom apartment with her three brothers. She made this known on her Instagram page.

This comes shortly after the actress revealed that she would star in a lead role in the debut season of an unscripted reality TV show, Young, Famous, and African.

Annie would star alongside her husband 2Baba in the show and other artists like Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, actor Khanyi Mbau, rapper Nadia Nakai, and a host of others. Her role in the reality TV show, and her life as a mum and actress, were part of the highlights of the magazine.

In her latest post, Annie revealed that being on the cover of the magazine was “so so huge” for her.

She wrote, “Yes! Mama I made it. We made it! This is so so huge for me (Oh God knows) @glamour_sa

“Now just look at that cook’s daughter who used to live in a one bedroom ‘boys quarter’ with her three brothers; who used to watch colored television in the next door neighbor’s room because their mother couldn’t afford a coloured TV at that time. #GraceFoundMe

“My name is Annie Macaulay Idibia. I can tell you that dreams actually come true.”

Referring to her latest achievements, she said, “It’s Naija o’clock. I can’t wait for the whole world to see Africa; to see us; to see me”.