As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the official timetable for the 2023 general elections, political parties and intending aspirants are seriously doing consultations and declaring their interests.

For the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Njikoka ll State constituency in Anambra State, it is a time to consolidate in the party’s dominance in the constituency and champion a credible candidate who will sustain the party’s leadership.

With the recent declaration by the Director General of Anambra State Digital Entrepreneurship Office, Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh to contest the state assembly election through APGA, it now clear that the race is a serious one.

Hopes are high for Engr. Aniagoh to clinch the APGA ticket following multiple endorsements from top party leaders and community stakeholders.

Recent endorsement came from the APGA Abagana Ward 1 executives and stakeholders who were guests to Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh. They pledged to stand with him as he prepares to fly the party’s flag. Speaking after the declaration/endorsement interface, the ward chairman Engr Chinedu Okoye eulogized the personality of Aniagoh and assured of his desire to see that APGA wins the state constituency election with Ifeanyi Aniagoh.

Another top stakeholder, Chief John Emengini who also represented Chief Emmanuel Nwude commended Engr. Aniagoh for taking a bold step. He encouraged him to keep flying the flag of Abagana high and expect total support from all the political heavyweights within and outside the constituency. Chief Emengini (Onwa Abagana) is pleased with the way Engr Aniagoh fondly called the Digipriest has been committed to community development and asked the entire community to support Engr. Aniagoh’s aspiration.

Other dignitaries and community stakeholders who came in to support the candidature of Engr. Aniagoh include; Chief Raymond Mbusu, Mr Ernest Ogala, Chief Raymond Akpuogwu, Mrs Elizabeth Okechukwu, Mrs Pepe Nwokolo, Mrs Idiogo Emengini, Hon Chukwudi Nzeako, Chief Paul Anaekwe and host of other grassroot supporters.

Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh is seeking APGA ticket to represent Njikoka ll constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly come 2023. He has served in numerous capacities rising from Personal Assistant to Njikoka local government Chairman to Senior Special Assistant to the outgoing governor of Anambra State and presently serving as the Director General of Anambra State Digital Entrepreneurship Office, the offices he has used to make great impacts in the state.