By Tobenna Obiano

“Government cannot do everything; but every serious Government must at least do the basic, to encourage many others to key in”

The story behind the birthing, growth and sustenance of Anambra’s indigenous real estate company, GSS Group and their first major housing estate project, the Dubai Estate, is one that has become rather very impressive. It does clearly showcase what a dream swiftly followed-up with actions might metamorphose into reality.

A young man, who had proceeded to the university here in Awka, Nnamdi Azikiwe University to study Architecture, upon graduation, spurred by ecstatic designs sort that perhaps, he could from nothing build-up something. It all began from one lad, a certain Chukwudi Ezenwa, then followed by the masterpiece and excellence that comes from two good heads becoming better than one, bringing forth his friend to later become business partner, Ben Ezemma. What followed next has become a scintillating wonder in its entirety.

Of course, there’s high demand for housing units for Awka residents in particular, many persons in Anambra State and outside Igboland. Those two brilliant chaps caught upon the deficit and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Today, Dubai Estate shares close proximity with Anambra’s, and perhaps Igboland’s most popular choice estate, Ngozi Housing estate, Awka, by its phase II & Rockland estate, then at the other end is Enugwu Agidi.

The developers of Dubai estate is the GSS Group, a conglomerate with subsidiaries which include the GSS Security- one of the foremost private security firms in Anambra state and gradually permeating other South eastern states; the GSS Construction; BigBen Fashion House, with their head office here in Awka, Anambra State. The GSS Group has now succeeded in creating a wonder out of nothing, laying a solid foundation to curbing huge housing deficit and has set out to building modest houses and creating a paradise-like arena, worth for human inhabitation.

About a year and half ago, I was at Dubai Estate being developed by the GSS constructions and has my very good friend, Architect Chuky Ezenwa sitting on its board as Chairman. During that very visit, not much work has been done; but one thing was sure – I met men at work, doing a lot at that inception. I was given a tour around the virgin parcels of land. I saw and felt their enthusiasm to do wonders in the city firsthand. I was indeed marveled.

The CEO, Arch. Chuky Ezenwa led my team and I, he showed his master plan and what has become their major challenge – creating assess roads. As Government hasn’t been forthcoming, he decided to do the road into the estate to near perfection.

The company is solely financing the road construction, beginning with creating very necessary waterways or drainage systems (gutter) and sand-filling, constructing a solid bridge leading into the estate, then erecting a tastefully designed Dubai-replica sort of gigantic entrance gate, plus many other things. While discussing with him on the road construction, Chuky quipped that his intention in asphalting all the roads both within and outside the estate worth over 300 million naira, of which 60% of the work has been done, is geared towards community development where the host community can enjoy access road network and furthermore, giving value to property owners around the estate.

The real estate firm is also fixing the poles for electrification purposes. He also averred in our chat that the community will equally benefit in its power supply project. Good a thing, the proprietor of GSS Group, which amongst their other works include security as aforementioned, has assured dauntless 24/7 security on standby at the estate.

In good time, things were settling in. They went ahead with advertisement, one which my company, EXPLORER MAGAZINE joined them in. They clearly had a master plan, one which any prospective landowner, looking for a choice area in the Eastern part of Nigeria would so gladly buy into. They were doing a nearly two-kilometre road all by themselves, all the way from Ngozika Phase II or Rockland estate end, all the way to their Dubai Estate.

I’ve seen some Government representatives and top Government officials including Anambra’s Commissioner for Lands pay them a visit and joined in the groundbreaking ceremony. However, in all those instances, something extremely important has remained missing – The government’s role in the development of the estate. This is a very necessary way of encouraging them and creating an enabling environment for them.

It’s not enough to sing on the pages of dailies, radio stations, television houses and on social media platforms the chorus of Gov. Willie Obiano’s Akulueuno initiative, one aimed at encouraging successful and willing Anambrarians to bring home their wealth and investments into Anambra State.

Many had long answered that very call, including the GSS Group and their developmental partners, the Dubai Estate. It’s about time the Government of Anambra State keep to their own end. No one is even asking for too much; the least a Government can do is the basics, and in this case, the access and link roads into the areas where businesses are growing. Dubai Estate has done a lot; they richly deserve some sort of support and appreciation.

The other day, nearly after two years after, in the company of a few friends, we once again visited Dubai Estate, where I was welcomed by their Chairman, Architect Chukwudi Ezenwa, his beautiful wife and staffers of the company. We have led around phase I and phase II of the estate. I was impressed that they’ve now grown to have phase I & II.

Something stood out. They haven’t been lazing around or waiting upon the Government. They’ve been very busy and working real hard. These guys ae doing a tremendous job there. Chukkie and Big Ben, then the promoters, Kachi, Franklin, Chibuike and their company staffers are more than determined to create a paradise out of nothing, and at their pace, there’s no stopping them.

While I encourage as many with the means and who can to key-into the GSS/Dubai estate project initiative by purchasing landed properties from them, as I can guarantee that Dubai Estate is the next big thing to happen in Awka and its environs soon, especially going by the influx of businesses, establishments and people into the state capital territory.

At the end of our tour, I sat with the CEO, and in clarity, he told me his plans for the estate and what he plans to set up within the estate. He listed some of the site services to include: Access roads & drainage, perimeter fencing, CCTV surveillance, 24hrs security, Intercom control facility for access gate, street lights & power supply.

He further listed facilities to be domiciled in the estate to include: Children’s playground, estate mall and gym house, school, pool side & recreation, an estate clinic, sports arena, places of worship, and even a hanger for helipad and green vegetation for beautification purposes. What a man? Smart kid! With the wonders he’s doing with the GSS Group, it’s safe to describe him as a focused leader for the future, driven by enormous passion for excellence, all geared towards the development of Anambra state.

As much as I can guarantee, these young developers and promoters of Awka’s Dubai Estate are out for a big one. The prices of a parcel of land continue to grow from N2.5million to N4.5million, 6.5 million to N8million and just recently, has gotten to about 12.5 million naira only per plot. All these tremendous improvements started just about 3 years ago. The aim isn’t to scare anyone away, but because a paradise is in the offing, and there has been a seemingly mad rush to purchase.

Dubai estate developers have a beautiful model and a template that they’re working on and it would be a beauty to behold. I’ve sat with them. I’ve seen the template. I’ve seen, more importantly, the passion, the burning desire and the willingness to make a bold statement. As it stands, nothing would stop them from achieving this. A lot of people are already landowners in Dubai Estate. They’ve positioned to join in living within a paradise.

Please, find attached photos from our visit to Anambra’s Dubai Estate some two years ago, and what it has become now.

If you need any further clarifications, you may visit the Group’s website on: www.gssgroup.ng

We are proud of Anambra Dubai Estate. The Government must partner with them too. A paradise is in the offing.