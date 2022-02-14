The Anambra Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Monday commenced sitting in Ilorin.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Balikisu Mohammed, has Justices Edem Akpan and H. O. Oyanjimi as members.

After its formal inauguration at the Kwara Sharia Court of Appeal complex, the tribunal commenced the pre-hearing process in respect of the 13 petitions against the victory of PDP’s Charles Soludo, one of which was later withdrawn.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as the winner of the Nov. 6 and 9, 2021, gubernatorial election in Anambra.

One of the remaining 12 cases is a petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress at the poll, Sen. Andy Uba.

Uba and the APC are questioning the election on the ground that it was marred with irregularities that contravened the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Justice Mohammed, however, granted the respondents time to file their responses and adjourned to Feb. 21, for hearing of preliminary applications.

Vanguard News Nigeria