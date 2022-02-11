.

The Anambra Government has called on security agencies in the state to stamp out the activities of extortionists who parade as revenue collectors in the state.

Dr David Nzekwu, Chairman, Anambra Internal Revenue Service (AIRS), made the call in an interview with newsmen in Awka, on Friday.

Nzekwu said the illegal revenue collectors, who are rampant in the transport sector, are not acting on the approval of the state government and so should be arrested.

He alleged that the touts, who intimidate the citizens using wood and other dangerous weapons, operate within security operatives’ checkpoints without being questioned.

He said AIRS ensured that revenues accruable to the government were collected and remitted to the treasury, adding that no approved revenue collecting agent is permitted to collect money on the road.

The chairman said the government has approved agents who operate in parks where transporters load and or offload and collect flying revenues (park levies) on behalf of the government.

“Part of the challenges we face in the course of carrying out our functions is the activities of illegal revenue collectors, but we have been fighting them.

“Illegal revenue collection is a clear case of extortion of money from citizens. The board of internal revenue does not collect money on the road and we never authorised anybody to do that on our behalf.

“Sometimes, as you enter Anambra from Asaba you see the Customs, Army, Police, Navy and FRSC checkpoints, but within you see youths carrying woods to intimidate and collect money from motorists without hindrance.

Also Read:

Breaking: Gunmen kill 3 police officers in Enugu

“At Amansea from the Enugu end, you still see checkpoints with youths extorting money from motorists; those people are not revenue collectors but extortionists.

“We have our agents with authorized letters, whose terms of reference do not include collecting money on the road. So, we are calling on the security agencies to help arrest and prosecute these extortionists,” he said.

Nzekwu decried poor tax compliance levels among Anambra people, saying that about 4,000 businesses paid their taxes in 2021, while less than 1 per cent voluntarily responded to demand notice served on them.

He debunked the allegations that tax agents were scrambling for optimal collection while others had withdrawn their applications for fear that the incoming administration would terminate their services upon assumption of office.

“I am not aware of any increase in the tempo of revenue collection. We issue monthly authority letters, so I don’t know where the story of people withdrawing their applications is coming from.

“What should worry us is the fact that less than 1 per cent of those served demand notices honoured them.

“At the moment, just 4,000 business owners paid taxes in 2021, so we continue to appeal to people because it is the taxes they pay that government uses to provide services they enjoy,” he said.

The AIRS chairman said staff of the board are well trained and would not abuse citizens in the course of enforcement.

He urged citizens not to wait until the enforcement team visits before paying their revenues.

“We are a responsible organisation with well-trained staff, however, in the bid to enforce payment, we engage security personnel who won’t behave in an unprofessional manner,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria