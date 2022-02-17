﻿By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- In preparation for the upcoming congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra state scheduled for Saturday, February 19, 2022, to Saturday, March 5, 2022, the National Working Committee, NWC, has directed that any member of the caretaker committee at any level interested in contesting any position during the congresses to tender his or resignation immediately.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the party’s national organizing secretary, Hon. Umar Bature.

The statement said such resignation would “ensure a level playing field for all contestants.”

It further stressed that for purposes of verification, all resignation letters are to be directed to the office of the national organizing secretary, adding that “failure by such aspirants to adhere to the resignation directives renders his or her contest invalid.”