By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chairman, South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has declared that the security outfit codenamed Amotekun is a child of necessity and it has come to stay in the region.

Akeredolu said this in Akure while receiving the new Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in the state, Dayo Oni.

He noted that the existence of the State Security Network, Amotekun Corps, was benefiting the states and other major security outfits.

While emphasising that Amotekun was not created to be rival to other security agencies, the governor called for cooperation and synergy among sister agencies and the state security outfit.

He noted that the Amotekun corps could be of immense help to the NIS, adding that the states security agency was familiar with the terrain in the states and could offer its assistance on issues of security across the sunshine state.

“We know your duties and responsibilities as immigration service. We do appreciate what you do. I know that before you came here, as you rightly noted, we have always assisted your previous colleagues.

“Amotekun is a child of necessity and it has come to stay and the states are better for it. Work with Amotekun. It is not created to rival you. Work with them. Amotekun can help you,” Akeredolu said.

Earlier, the NIS boss, Oni, commended the approach of the governor to tackling security challenges in the state, stressing that the formation of Amotekun was one great intervention that had received applause from everywhere.

Oni said that “I want to appreciate you for what you have been doing for the NIS. I am new but the record is there. But like Oliver Twist, I will still ask for more, especially in the area of operational vehicles.

He added that “ I want to really commend the governor for his approach on crime, particularly on the formation of Amotekun.

