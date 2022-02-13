.

The National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A led by Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has alleged that the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Milland Dikio is marginalising a larger population of ex-militants in favour of an ethnic group.

A statement signed by Akpodoro, who is also the Coordinator of the Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC, alleged that since assumption of office, Dikio has shunned ex-militants of another ethnic lineage in favour of his people.

Akpodoro alleged that Dikio, on assuming office arbitrarily terminated the contract awarded the NCNDE-A by the predecessor Prof. Charles Dokubo, who had engaged the Akpodoro led Coalition in a consultancy capacity.

The NSA, Akpodoro stated, should probe the programme, its finances and the office of the Amnesty Programme, calling on the Presidency to take notice of the workforce in the PAP alleging that they are all Ijaw people, while security agencies are used to fend off non Ijaws from the office that’s supposedly for all without bounds.

“We have endured enough and this time we are taking the bull by its horn. Dikio must serve all. We all have a right to that office and the FG should begin to look elsewhere for Dikio’s replacement should he refuse to turn a better leaf. The Programme is not an exclusive preserve of his kinsmen and this he must be told in clear terms by the NSA,” Akpodoro stated.

