Describe him as an epitome of integrity and dexterity and you are just stating the obvious about this man of many parts.

Apostle Dr David Elijah the Founder and the General Overseer of GRACE & POWER Prophetic Ministry Inc will be celebrating his birthday to the Glory of God, having spent over 15 years in the service of God, called it a journey of His Grace. The Prophet as he is fondly called will be thanking God specially for the immense blessing that God has bestowed on him, His faithfulness upon his life and Ministry.

Enugu state, the city of Coal, South eastern and it environs would be in agog, members of GRACE & POWER Prophetic Ministry have virtually and literally left no stone unturned to celebrate a man that they have come to call “Papa.”

Amb David Elijah has over the years touched their lives in one way or the other, he has demonstrated over time that God is using him as a vessel to touch humanity. His kindness doesn’t end only in his Church, he has reached out to different souls and intervened where necessary. In his words he said on the reason why the church is growing from strength to strength is “Actively empowering them with the Word of God, engaging them in prayers and service to the community. Many who were not working were given cash money to feed their families.”

His birthday is billed on 15th March 2022 but will be celebrated on Sunday 20th March 2022 at Destiny Event Centre, 45c, Nza street by New Haven linked road, opp Car wash, independence layout, Nigeria. It’s an Evening of Celebration. Families and friends across the globe is invited as they come celebrate with me.

Apostle David Elijah is one of the most loved pastor in a noiseless way with highest followers both among social network whose integrity is proved, tested and trusted. He is a prolific prophet of God who proffers solution to problems.