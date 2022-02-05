Chief Mrs. Amaka Ezechiedo is an inspiration to women in business. The Anambra State born businesswoman is a philanthropist, marriage counselor and has been tipped by her associates and numerous clients as the doyen of Anambra event management. She is the CEO, Sparkle Tenet & Décor with eyes on some other business ventures.

Ever since she managed the much talked about event of Obi Cubana mother’s burial in Oba, Anambra State, her fame has dominated discourse in the event management circle.

She started as one of the pioneers of event magazine publishing in this part of the world and as an amazon who has uncanny eyes to see and explore more opportunities, saw the dwindling fortunes that had become the fate of event magazine business .

According to her, “Any other woman would have developed cold feet and accept her fate. Many publishers of event magazines have closed shop. But I believe that innovation and resourcefulness while in the magazine business will create room for other opportunities or strategically positioning oneself for new opportunities.”

She has used her story to tell other women that despite the challenges of the shark infested entrepreneurial terrain in Nigeria, they too can make a difference and emerge victorious.

According to her; “It takes an iron willed person to succeed as an entrepreneur in Nigeria. It requires singleness of purpose, looking neither to the left nor to the right.

“It requires continuous inspiration from within, because the mountainous challenges can dampen the heart and soften the will to trudge on. Entrepreneurship is energy sapping and time consuming.”

She mentioned that the demands of entrepreneurship are tough and the roads are strewn with obstacles and oftentimes overwhelming. “It is not meant for the faint of heart. It is more challenging for entrepreneurs in Nigeria,” remarked Ezechiedo.

However, she laments that despite successes in business, issues bordering on hostile business environment such as inconsistent government policies, irregular power, lack of funding among others are legion.

“All these factors tend to stifle businesses and also worsen the unemployment problem in the country. To have a successful business in Nigeria requires much grit and perseverance. It requires going the extra length.”

Ezechiedo noted that the toughness of doing business in Nigeria is one of the reasons entrepreneurship landscape in Nigeria is mostly male dominated and can only take a thick skinned female to make progress.

“This is one of the reasons women who have done so well as entrepreneurs in Nigeria are more celebrated and you can count the numbers of few who have made success out of their enterprise.

In Anambra, majority of the women shun entrepreneurship and are attracted to civil service. Women who brace the odds, blaze the trail and lead innovations in their industry are rare,” she said.

Ezechiedo is prided as one of the most sought after event planners in Igboland operating with state of the art equipment. There’s no high profile event she has not handled with excellence.

Some of the events she has exclusively handled include Obi Cubana mother’s burial and many other events. Other clients in her kitty include Chief Ebuka Okafor (Vixa Pharmaceuticals), Dr. Ned Okonkwo, Dr Ifeanyi Harry Jeffrey (Ocean growth Homes), Igwe Gerald mbamalu(Ezeoranyelu Ojoto), High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu (Agbalanze Onyekachukwu na Ozubulu) among others. She is an inspiration to other women and has not allowed making money become an encumbrance to daily improvement.

According to her, the secret of success in her business is being innovative and available. “Since the industry is very competitive, I have added a personal touch to my business, taking charge myself and ensuring that the needs of my clients are met,” she said.

To her, there should be no room for excuses in any business deal and customer satisfaction is key.