Alumni association appeals to Edo govt, Nigerians for assistance in rebuilding school

Onogie of Ewohimi, Lord Peter Ogienefo performing the groundbreaking ceremony

The Alumni Association of Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School, Ewohimi, PBGSE, has called on the people of Ewohimi, Edo state and Nigeria in general to help it rebuild the institution which has been left in ruins for many years now.

President of the Alumni Association, Augustine Okolo made this call at the ground breaking ceremony for the school’s rebuilding which took place in Ewohimi, Edo state on Thursday, February 3.

Making the call through the Onogie of Ewohimi, His Royal Highness, Lord Peter Ogienefo who performed the ground breaking ceremony, Mr Okolo said that the rebirth of the “once respected and admired Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School Ewohimi” was long overdue.

He recalled that the people of Ewohimi established the school in 1959 with the objective of training and educating the “next generation of Ewohimi Kingdom, the then Western Region and indeed of Nigeria as a whole”.

Mr Okolo disclosed that it is the group of professionals “whose grateful hearts have been bruised by the present state of this once celebrated great institution” that have come together to rebuild the school.

“I cannot in anyway declare or promise that we have enough resources to rebuild the school to the scope, magnitude and standard that we envisage”, he said.

He stressed that “by our assessment of the situation, we are acutely aware that we need the assistance of our State government under the leadership of our esteemed governor, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki to make this project a reality.”

Mr Okolo told the Onogie that the Alumni Association had made official contacts with the State government which gave its approval for the commencement of work on the project.

“Your Highness, we cannot thank you enough for your past efforts to restore the past glory of PBGS, Ewohimi.

“We promise you that we will do all in our power and hope that the Edo state government will hearken to our humble supplication for assistance”, he stressed

Vanguard News