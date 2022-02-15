….Says Children, Women mostly affected

By Chinonso Alozie

An Igbo group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, on Tuesday called for the prosecution of members of the Ebubeagu Security outfit in Imo state over their activities which have led to alleged extra-judicial killings in Imo communities.

COSEYL President, Goodluck Ibem, made this statement in Owerri, about the level of killings in the state linked to the Ebubeagu.

The group was angry that nobody has the right to take the life of another person, adding that the time has come to apply the law.

According to COESYL, “The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South-East geopolitical zone condemns in strongest terms the extrajudicial killings of Igbo youths by operatives of Ebubeagu security operatives in Umutanze, Osu, Nnembi, Atta Communities in Orlu zone of Imo State. This is wicked, barbaric, villainous and we condemn such a despicable act by the operatives involved.

“We are not in the stone age where anyone or persons will wake up one morning accuse someone of being a criminal and kill the said person. We are in the 21st century where we have a rule of law and the constitution guarding the people and government activities as regards governance. For Ebubeagu security operatives to wake up and start killing Igbo youths in whatever guise is unacceptable.

“Most of the houses in the affected Communities have been burnt down and destroyed while the little few persons who escaped being killed have run away leaving those Communities empty without anyone or animal sited anywhere. Those towns are now ghosted Communities without any living thing.

“One of the disturbing incidences in the community was a situation where a woman received matchets cuts in her head, hand and other parts of her body because of her inability to provide her husband or tell the Ebubeagu operatives where her husband went to. This is unbecoming of a sane society. Ndi-Imo and Ndi-Igbo must rise and condemn in its entirety this despicable act by these so-called Ebubeagu security operatives.”

The Igbo group warned that “No one has the constitutional rights or powers to take the life of another man at will. If anyone is arrested on suspicion of being a criminal, he or she should be taken to court for the court to try such persons involved. It is unlawful and a criminal act to torture, maim or kill anyone on the premise of being a criminal.

“The houses and properties that were destroyed in those Communities, which court gave such orders?. These operatives just assumed the duties of the courts and went ahead to destroy peoples homes and assets without recourse to the law of the land.”

“We warn those Ebubeagu security operatives to stop forthwith the extrajudicial killings now and we demand that those found wanting or culpable of extrajudicial killings in Imo State should be made to face the music,” Igbo group said.