A Magistrates’ Court in Sabon-Gari, Zaria, on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against a housewife, Basira Auwal, for allegedly causing grievous injuries on her step-sons.

Issuing the warrant, Magistrate Toro Luka, gave the order after the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Napko Renbuk told the court that the case has been slated for hearing but due to the absence of the defendant, the case can not continue.

The prosecutor, therefore, applied for the arrest of the defendant pursuant to the provisions of Section 127 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2017.

Magistrate Luka granted the application and issued a bench warrant.

The magistrate also revoked the bail earlier granted the defendant.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Feb. 22 for hearing.

According to the FIR on Feb. 7, Shamsiyya Mohammed of Bomo Village, Sabin-Gari Zaria lodged a criminal complaint against the defendant at the Samaru Divisional Police Headquarters.

The police said that the incident occurred on Jan. 8 after an argument between Mohammed and the defendant.

The nominal complainant added that the defendant sneaked into her children’s room where without provocation, used à sharp razor blade and inflicted grievous body injuries on the faces of the two boys aged 12 and nine.

The police said the victims were rushed to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital where they received medical attention and presently recuperating.

On Feb. 9, Auwal was arraigned before the court.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections 223, 228 and 240 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law and Section 2 of Violence Against Person Prohibition Act 2015.

Vanguard News Nigeria