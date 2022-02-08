By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – A Rivers state Magistrate Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, on Monday overruled the preliminary objection by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), its former Managing Direction, Tony Attah and Head of Legal, Akachukwu Nwokedi, seeking to bar the court from docking them on allegations of obtaining by false pretense.

Complainants in the care are Macobarb International Ltd and its Managing Director, Mr. Ogboru Shedrak, who brought the matter against the Defendants before trial Magistrate, Blessing Vick-Jumbo.

The Complainants were represented in court on Monday’s hearing by Morrison Uzoma and C.A Jombo, while the Defendants were represented in court by Charles Adekunle.

In her ruling on the preliminary objection by the Defendants, the trial Magistrate asserted that the objection was misconceived, to say that the case is not in compliance with extant laws and consequently fixed February 24, 2022, for trial to begin of the substantive case.

The Magistrate in the ruling that lasted 27 minutes, summarized the objections as hinging on lack of jurisdiction by the court and lack of probable course of action as well as lack of compliance to the law on private prosecution.

Based on her review of the history of the case, she noted that despite many adjournment at the instance of a police officer, I. Obasi, asking for more time, the police duly served to investigate and report back to the court failed or refused to report back.

She said instead, when the court went ahead to issue summons for criminal prosecution, the defendants filed preliminary objection which she reasoned was countered by the complainants answers to the arguments raised, adding that she warned herself not to go beyond preliminary objections.

“The objection is misconceived to say the case is not in compliance. The objection lacks merit and is thus overruled”, she declared.

Counsel to the defendants (Adekunle) declined addressing the press, but counsel to the complainants, Morrison Uzoma, said the ruling was a day of joy to distressed indigenous contractors suppressed for decades in the hands of multinationals over contracts and their implementations.

He said, “Instead of coming to face the charge, the NLNG, Tony Attah and Akachukwu Nwokedi brought a preliminary objection that the court has no jurisdiction on the premise that the contract is civil and that there ought to have been a conclusive police investigation before we would come to court.

“We replied that a civil transaction can give rise to a criminal complaint/element. We are saying there is a contract scam where Macobarb was absolutely misrepresented that he could proceed into a contract, and use his funds to sponsor it, that at the end of each milestone he would be paid and he would proceed to another level with the funds paid in the previous milestone.

“He was to raise invoice that was to be overseen by one Francis Dueller, the Contract Holder on behalf of the NLNG. Macobarb was asked to source for funds to execute the contract and he did. He submitted invoice according to what he thought was the contract term, and proceeded to the next milestone. Now, pay him, NLNG did not.

“When he wanted to assert his right of payment, NLNG terminated the contract, and came back here to say it is a contract matter, a civil matter. Can someone hide under the civil contract procedure to commit and perpetuate crime? That is the question.”

“The court is the last hope of the downtrodden. My client is a peace loving person and had exhausted every avenue for peaceful resolution. They blocked all. Today, the court has said they should come to court and answer.’