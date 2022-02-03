.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

An Upper Shari’a Court in Kano presided over by Malam Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, has ordered the Kano State Government to recall Prosecution Witness (PW1) for re-cross examination in an alleged blasphemy case against the embattled Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru-Kabara.

Nasiru-Kabara is being charged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad alleged to have been committed on Aug.10, Oct.25 and Dec.20, 2019.

The defendant was alleged to have made a blasphemous statement against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in his marriage with Nana Safiyya in Jauful Fara, section 93 (40) and Hadith (Prophetic Tradition) 1,365 and 1,428.

The Defence Counsel, Ambali Obomeileh-Muhammad, SAN, urged the court to recall the PW1 to be re-cross examined according to the provisions of sections 36(5) 6(a)(b)of 1999 constitution as amended.

“I was not in court when the Pw1 gave his evidence. When I went through the evidence I found out that witness number one needs to be re-cross examined,” he said.

However, the Prosecution Counsel, Suraj Sa’eda SAN, urged the court to dismiss the application adding that the defence did not give reasons to have the witness recalled.

“The Pw1 has been discharged and is currently schooling in the Niger Republic,” he said.

The Judge, Malam Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, after listening to both parties granted the application and ordered the prosecution counsel to recall pw1 for re-cross examination and adjourned the case until Feb.17, 2022, for re-cross examination. The case was adjourned to 17th of February 2022.

