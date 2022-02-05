.



**Meant to Incite troops against Authority

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Authorities of the Nigerian Army have dismissed allegations that soldiers salaries for January 2022 were delayed thereby leading to some grumbling among troops noting that the ‘reckless’ allegation is an attempt to stir up discontent and whip up sentiment within the force.

“It is an attempt to incite personnel against the institution and cause disaffection in the ranks and should therefore be outrightly discountenanced”, the Army said.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu made this known in a statement titled ‘Allegation of Delayed Payment of Soldiers’ January Salary Misleadinv, Inciting’

He said, “The Nigerian Army (NA) has been notified of a publication alleging that personnel of the Nigerian Army lamented the delay in payment of their January salary, with many paid peanuts, while Generals feed fat.

“This report is not only misleading but a grandiose attempt to incite personnel against the established precept of discipline in the NA.

“For the avoidance of doubt, since the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya assumed command, he has prioritized the welfare of officers, soldiers and their families, including ensuring prompt payment of salaries, allowances and all statutory entitlements to personnel.

“Therefore, the allegation suggesting delay and non-implementation of new salary increase is a reckless falsehood in all its intent and purposes.

“It must be emphasised, that over the years, the NA has built a reputation and unbroken record of prompt payment of salaries and allowances.

“Officers and soldiers get their monthly salaries and allowances as at when due.

“Additionally, if there is any envisaged delay, troops are usually communicated through the internal communication mechanism.

“It is, therefore, instructive to state that for the month of January, all salaries and allowances have been paid.

“The attempt to stir up discontent and whip up the sentiment with regards to the unsubstantiated and baseless report that Generals feed fat is an outrageous frivolity.

“It is an attempt to incite personnel against the institution and cause disaffection in the ranks and should therefore be outrightly discountenanced.

“The NA wishes to call on all credible media to distance themselves from the apparent unprofessional and disgraceful yellow journalism practised by some media channels and purveyors of fake news.

“Our troops are in high spirit and would not be distracted by any mischievous submission by agent provocateurs.”

