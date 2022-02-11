Spectacular performances are expected to form the highlights of the 7th edition of the world’s fastest-growing road race; the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon set to hold sway in Lagos on Saturday, February 12.

The traditional take-off point for the Silver-label race remains the iconic National Stadium, Surulere, as with past editions of the race.

This was revealed at the World Press Conference held at the Access Bank Towers in Oniru on Friday, which had in attendance top sponsors, organisers of the event, athletes, members of the press, as well as some of the country’s top sports administrators.

Roll call

The President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Tonobok Okowa; Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Sola Aiyepeku; DG of LSSC Oluwatoyin Gafaar Bolowotan, and First Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Solomon Ogba, were there.

Also, Head of Communications and External Affairs, Access Bank, Amaechi Okobi: Chief Consultant Access Bank Marathon, Bukola Olopade; General Manager Access Bank Marathon, Yusuf Alli; General Manager Marketing, 7Up, Segun Ogunleye; Course Measurer, Norrie Williamson, and a host of others were also present.

In his address, AFN President Okowa lauded the giant strides the marathon has made since its inception seven years ago.

He said: “I want to give kudos to Access Bank and the other sponsors for the good work they are doing to sustain the marathon.

“After just two editions, the marathon was given a bronze label so we should appreciate them for this.

“Tomorrow we are going to witness another good performance from the athletes and I’m sure we are going to be very proud of them.”

On his part, the LSSC Chairman reiterated the support of the Lagos State Government: “It’s a privilege for me to have been a part of the Access Bank Marathon from the planning stage, down to implementation, and here we are at the seventh edition

“I want to say well done to Nilayo and thank you to our sponsors. Your patience and incremental investment has not gone unnoticed.

“The strides being made by the marathon is a total buy-in for Lagos State, and we will do everything to ensure it continues,” he said.

In his charge to the athletes and participants, Mr. Okobi urged them to be well prepared for the race and to stay hydrated whilst pushing themselves to do the impossible.

Chief Consultant of the marathon, Bukola Olopade, thanked the sponsors for their continued support and commended Williamson’s dedication towards the continued success of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

General Manager of the race, Yusuf Alli, disclosed that the 10km race was making a return after being suspended at the last edition due to Covid-19 protocols, and that spy cameras would be in use at this edition of the race.

