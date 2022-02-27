By Joy Mazoje

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo stirred emotions among social media users following his ‘love-filled’ birthday message to his colleague, Ebube Nwagbo aka Poshesteb.

In his celebratory post, the actor shared a photo with the birthday girl where he referred to her as ‘boo’.

Alex further showered Nwagbo with several beautiful words, reassuring her of his unflinching support.

Ekubo wrote: “Happy Birthday Boo, you already know how I feel about you, no need for long talk. @poshesteb the Poshest of dem all, drama-free Posh, wahala free Posh, Stress-free Posh. “Posh nkem, when I say I gat you, you know it ain’t just words…Golibe Nwanyi obi oma, Ikuku dey for you forever.”

The celebrant, responding to the post wrote: “Thanks my boo forever.”

Reacting to the ‘sweet-nothings’ between the duo, many social media users said they looked great together and urged Alex to marry her without wasting any more time.