.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A support group within the All Progressive Congress has said that the former Governor of Nassarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura will be the best option for the position of the national chairman of the party.

The groups under the aegis of the National Committees of APC Support Groups for Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (NACASA) said that the ex-governor had been a unifier in the party who will deliver the mandate of APC.

Its Southwest Coordinator, Princess Bukky Oluderu said at a media briefing in Akure that if the former governor was given the chance he would salvage the party from it’s present problems.

Oluderu while canvassing support for Al-Makura, noted that he had over the years exemplified remarkable leadership roles needed to lead the party.

Also Read:

2023 Presidency: The many likely faces

“Our decision to adopt Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura as the next APC National Chairman was not far fetched, based on his track records, credibility, love for his people and integrity possessed by the person of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

“Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has over the years exemplified remarkable leadership roles devoid of tribalism, religious sentiment and bias. Hence part of our resolve to give him required support, to canvass for votes and ensure that he emerged as the APC National Chairman.

“Our party, APC deserves a leader that has human feelings and is passionate about the transformation and development of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“Senator Umaru Tanko AI-Makura, a former governor of Nasarawa State, who was elected as a Senator in 2019 due to his exemplary performances in Office, love for his people, he is a unifier, and he understands the political terrain in the State and Nigeria.

“He has contributed in no small measure to the advancement of the Nation‘s democracy.

“We are using this medium to emphasize categorically that our mandate is to ensure that Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura becomes the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Nigeria.

Oluderu, therefore, called on all APC stakeholders to adopt Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura as a consensus candidate for APC National Chairman.

Vanguard News Nigeria