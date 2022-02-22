*Restates loyalty to Gov. Udom

By Chioma Onuegbu

Akparawa Ephraim Inyangeyen has expressed appreciation to Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel for the opportunity he gave him to serve as a Commissioner in his cabinet and most recently as his Chief of Staff.

Inyangeyen in a statement entitled: “Message of Appreciation’ made available to newsmen in Uyo few hours after he was relieved of his appointment also thanked his colleagues and Akwa Ibom people for availing him the opportunity to have served them in the two capacities.

Governor Udom Emmanuel had earlier through the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, announced the sack of Ephraim Inyangeyen and kinsman as his Chief of Staff.

The sack letter dated 22nd February, 2022, and signed by Ekuwem reads: “On behalf of His Excellency, the Governor, government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I write to convey to you, the Governor’s profound appreciation of the worthy contributions you made to the development of our dear State while you served as Chief of Staff to the Governor.

“However, given the urgent need to match skill set and competencies to the task of maintaining the momentum of economic development in peace, your services are no longer required and you are hereby relieved of your position, as Chief of Staff ( CoS) to His Excellency, the Governor with immediate effect.

“You are therefore directed to handover all property of government in your possession, to the Secretary to State Government. Please, accept the assurances of His Excellency, the Governor’s goodwill and highest regards as you proceed to other endeavours”

However while reacting to his sack, Inyangeyen restated his loyalty to Governor Udom Emmanuel and his unflinching support for the governor’s completion agenda, adding that his love for Akwa Ibom people and for the state remained unquenchable.

“I wish to sincerely thank His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel for the opportunity he gave me to serve as Commissioner for Works and most recently as his Chief of Staff.

“I am grateful to him for having found me worthy to hold the two positions in his administration. And I am pleased I made a positive impact while I served.

“Let me also thank colleagues whom I served with in the State Executive Council and by extension the larger Exco for their support and encouragement during my time as both Commissioner for Works and Chief of Staff.

“I equally thank the good people of Akwa Ibom State for availing me the opportunity to have served them in the two capacities so mentioned. I’m deeply grateful. I wish to state emphatically that I’ll continue to work for the betterment of our dear state wherever I find myself in future”, he stated