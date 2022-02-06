By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno says his recent endorsement by governor Udom Emmanuel as his preferred successor does not stop other aspirants from contesting the position on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Pastor Eno made the remark in Uyo Saturday night while fielding questions from newsmen on Governor Udom’s decision to support his aspiration, after unveiling a weekly news tabloid, CityWatch Newspaper.

He advised others that have declared interest in the race to go about their consultation and be prepared for party primary which would throw up the flag bearer of the party.

He stressed that Akwa Ibom needs a Governor that would sustain the achievement of the current administration, and cautioned the people against making wrong decision capable of eroding the gains so far attained in the state.

His words: “Everybody complaining today was actually looking for Governor Emmanuel’s endorsement, and the Governor can only endorse one person.

“The Governor has the right to endorse any body he feels like endorsing, and that does not stop others from aspiring. He has not stopped anyone from contesting”.

Eno while unveiling the CityWatch Newspaper, said he has been creating jobs all his life and promised to consolidate on the successes recorded by Governor Emmanuel in the area of road infrastructure, aviation and the seaport Project which he described as key economic gateways.

The governorship hopeful who has had a successful career in the private sector with his brand, Royalty Group, also identified human capital development, Intensive rural development, industrialization amongst the areas he would focus on if he eventually emerges as the next Governor of the state in 2023.

“All my life I’ve been creating jobs.

Outside Mobil, outside government, I’ve been able to build a brand that has created jobs for over 500 people. This is a business I built from scratch.

“What we should be asking ourselves and those aspiring for the office should be, what will you do to address unemployment and food security”, Eno stressed.

The Cleric cum politician who was unveiled and endorsed few days ago by some PDP stakeholders and Governor Emmanuel , noted that creating jobs and food security should be the concerns of those who would aspire to be governor of the state .