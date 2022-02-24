By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A medical doctor, Dr. Felix Ekpo attached to the Cottage hospital, Ikot Ekpa, Mkpat Enin local government area of Akwa Ibom state, who was kidnapped on Tuesday by unidentified gunmen has regained his Freedom.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko Macdon who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, said Dr Ekpo was rescued safe and sound.

It could be recalled that the Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA) Akwa Ibom State chapter, had in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo announced the abduction of Dr. Ekpo while he was on duty at the Cottage hospital.

The association in the statement signed by its Secretary Dr. Ekem Emmanuel John, had

threatened that the members may be forced to suspend medical services in the entire state if Dr Ekpo was not rescued within 48hours.

“In the next 48hrs, it is our hope that Dr Ekpo does return to us, failing which we may be forced to suspend medical services in the entire state so as to enable us go in search of our dear colleague, Dr Felix Ekpo.

To this end, we humbly request the Government to deploy all of its rich security machinery towards the urgent and critical task of rescuing Dr Ekpo, who is not only a citizen but also an employee of Government, kidnapped in the line of duty, right at his place of duty, as assigned to him by Government”

the statement had read in part.

However, the PPRO Odiko MacDon said: “As a Command, we have never and will never rest on our oars in ensuring that the good people of this State can live in a secured and peaceful environment especially when a heinous crime has been committed.

“We are doing our best to be proactive, to prevent the commission of crimes. But where we are unable to do so and a crime is committed, we will spare no resources including personal resources in ensuring that we apprehend perpetrators and bring them to book.

“Dr Ekpo of Cottage Hospital Mkpat Enin is safe, debriefed, and reunited with his lovely family. We remain resolute and on course.” Macdon said.