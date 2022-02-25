By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

NO fewer than 250 Statutory delegates of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom State chapter have endorsed Onofiok Luke, the Lawmaker representing Etinan federal consituency as their sole aspirant for the 2023 governorship race in the state.

The delegates comprises select ward and chapter officers, former elected officers of the PDP in the state.

The party delegates on the platform of “Great Supporters of Onofiok Luke”, said they have resolved to support Luke in 2023 irrespective of the antics of the state government to endorse one aspirant.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr. Abraham Joshua Udoekong, said they decided to endorse Luke as their preferred aspirant because he has the capacity, character, love for the people, ideas and the passion to drive economic and social development of the State.

Udoekong said they gave themselves a mandate to scout for and mobilise committed delegates for the former Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

He added that they were not perturbed by recent political happenings in the state, assuring that their resolution to support Onofiok Luke at the party primary was absolute.

“We are taking this bold step for the general good of our state. We started mobilising ourselves for the Onofiok Luke’s governorship project in 2020; today we have mobilised delegates to come here and endorse Onofiok Luke. We believe in him, we will vote for him.”,

Udoekong assured.

Adressing the group, the Director of Operations, ‘Amazing Grace campaign organisation’, Mr. Victor Brownson, thanked the delegates for coming out to publicly endorse Onofiok Luke.

Brownson assured the group that Luke would not betray the confidence they and Akwa Ibom people reposed in him, adding, “There was a time we were looking for delegates; now delegates have seen the truth; they are now coming for Onofiok Luke.”

.

Receiving the PDP delegates on behalf of Luke and the Amazing Grace campaign organisation, Mr Imo Udo, lauded them for the bold action they took, saying, “I thank you for adopting Barr. Onofiok Luke as your sole candidate for the governorship in 2023.

“Onofiok Luke is one man who is associated with good works, and I believe that is why you want him to be governor of Akwa Ibom State. We need a good man on the saddle of governorship and Onofiok Luke has demonstrated in words and actions that he is a good man.

“I urged you to carry on with your mobilisation peacefully. Our sole focus is to make Onofiok Luke the governor in 2023”