By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

Days after the official unveiling of the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Mr Umo Eno, as the preferred choice of Governor Udom Emmanuel, the State Executive Council has unanimously endorsed him for the plum job.

The endorsement, which took place during a consultation visit by the Umo Eno Campaign Organisation to Commissioners and Special Advisers was held at the residence of the Dean, College of Commissioners and Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Glory Edet, in Uyo.

Speaking during the consultative visit, Director General, Umo Eno Campaign Organisation, Assam Assam, SAN, thanked Governor Emmanuel for granting the permission for executive council members to meet with the campaign organisation and commended members of the State Executive Council for their support and solidarity.

He described the executive council as the second primary constituency of Eno, which is why the total and overwhelming support and endorsement of the Executive Council is strategically important, admonishing that their support will go a long way to ensuring that the dream of achieving a well thought out, strategic continuity is realised.

Also speaking, National Chairman, Maintain Peace Movement, MPM, Emmanuel Enoidem, said members of Exco were bound to support Eno first, because the governor, himself the Chairman and member of Executive Council had already adopted and endorsed him.

Addressing the gathering, Eno noted that everybody was waiting and longing for the governor’s endorsement, emphasizing that the endorsement by the governor cannot stop the process.

He said: “I am one of you, let us consolidate together to have a continuity agenda that will create jobs, boost Small and Medium Enterprise, SME, agriculture and ICT. This is what we want in Akwa Ibom State. I know from today you have my back as we will continue to expand the many legacies of the governor.”

